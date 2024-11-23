Insider Selling: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Sells 1,346 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Roberts sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $28,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,519.50. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFBI. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

