Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Sells 18,170 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 18,170 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $35,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 454,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,096.76. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

AMPX stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 184,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 152,102 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

