Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) EVP Jill Henrich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $11,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,033.60. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $11.47 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($16.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 124,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $79,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Atara Biotherapeutics

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.