Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells 24,607 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,068,492.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,995,025.30. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, William Scott Martin sold 25,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $3,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, William Scott Martin sold 10,298 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,297,650.98.

On Wednesday, November 6th, William Scott Martin sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $1,755,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $567,500.00.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $126.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 94.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BancFirst by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BANF

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.