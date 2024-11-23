Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells 24,607 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,068,492.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,995,025.30. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, William Scott Martin sold 25,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $3,075,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, William Scott Martin sold 10,298 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,297,650.98.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, William Scott Martin sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $1,755,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $567,500.00.
BancFirst Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $126.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 94.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BancFirst by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
