Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells 22,714 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 22,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $641,216.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,947.29. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Confluent Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $35.07.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
