Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Sells 31,510 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Jason Ryan sold 31,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $2,246,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,127.20. This represents a 67.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
GeneDx Stock Performance
WGS opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,722,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GeneDx by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 205,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
