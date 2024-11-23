Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Sells 146,826 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Paul Mahon sold 146,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.88, for a total value of C$7,323,842.39.

Shares of GWO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$49.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,534. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$38.44 and a 52-week high of C$50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWO. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.63.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

