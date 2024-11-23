Insider Selling: Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Director Sells 166,666 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) Director Ian Jack Kane sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$16,666.60.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

