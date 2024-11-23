Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 589 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NFLX stock opened at $897.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $755.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $908.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $383.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

