Insider Selling: nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 35,000 shares of NIB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.80 ($3.77), for a total transaction of A$203,000.00 ($131,818.18).

Mark Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NIB alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Mark Fitzgibbon sold 35,000 shares of NIB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.75 ($3.73), for a total transaction of A$201,215.00 ($130,659.09).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Mark Fitzgibbon sold 60,000 shares of NIB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.77 ($3.75), for a total transaction of A$346,440.00 ($224,961.04).

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Fitzgibbon sold 81,760 shares of NIB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.84 ($3.79), for a total transaction of A$477,723.68 ($310,210.18).

On Monday, September 2nd, Mark Fitzgibbon acquired 85,685 shares of NIB stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.42 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,097.70 ($357,206.30).

NIB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

NIB Cuts Dividend

NIB Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. NIB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

(Get Free Report)

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.