Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$528,314.40.

TSE PEY opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$17.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 85.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

