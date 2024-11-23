Insider Selling: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) CEO Sells 10,875 Shares of Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $84.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

