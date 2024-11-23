Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 55,647 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $281,017.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,022,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,852.15. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $189,992.43.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $335,240.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

