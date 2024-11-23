Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 7,500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$103,875.00.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.45 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

