Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Sells 2,595,598 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,881.10. The trade was a 98.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

NYSE XPOF opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 74.3% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,587 shares during the period. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

