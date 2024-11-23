Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). 345,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 256,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Insig AI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.45. The stock has a market cap of £15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.25.

Get Insig AI alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insig AI

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 350,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($52,651.37). Also, insider John Wilson acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($65,187.41). Insiders own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.