Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,468 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in KB Home by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

KBH opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

