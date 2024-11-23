Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,876 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,946.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $239.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

