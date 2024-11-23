Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Materion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,201,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Materion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Materion by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 444,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Materion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,484.67. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Materion Stock Up 3.4 %

MTRN opened at $116.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

