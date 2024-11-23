Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 22,205 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. StockNews.com cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

RCL opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.61 and a twelve month high of $242.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,405 shares of company stock valued at $94,817,966 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

