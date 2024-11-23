Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 4,290 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

