Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $352.56 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $361.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

