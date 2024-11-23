Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Diodes by 66.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,086.35. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,113.60. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $295,249. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.32.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

