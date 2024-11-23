Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,156,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MSI opened at $500.90 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.09 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

