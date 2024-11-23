Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBJP stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.