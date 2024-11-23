Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.99 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.63 ($0.15). Approximately 301,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 206,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.64.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during scanning in the women's health sector; and ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound scan.

