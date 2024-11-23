Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 29001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Intouch Insight Trading Up 43.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Intouch Insight had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of C$7.35 million for the quarter.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

