Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,868,000 after purchasing an additional 340,669 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,667,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 748,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 526,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.