Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 708,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 160,132 shares.The stock last traded at $23.38 and had previously closed at $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.