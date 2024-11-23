Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 708,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 160,132 shares.The stock last traded at $23.38 and had previously closed at $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,363,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 892.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 161,712 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

