Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 367,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 187,896 shares.The stock last traded at $16.13 and had previously closed at $16.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.