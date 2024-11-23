Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 367,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 187,896 shares.The stock last traded at $16.13 and had previously closed at $16.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
