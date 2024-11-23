Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Acquired by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PTF opened at $75.86 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $546.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.