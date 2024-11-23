Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 882,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 86,149 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,236,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 425,923.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,670,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,784 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

