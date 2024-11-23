Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $185.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

