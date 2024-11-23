Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.81. Approximately 910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Northstar Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

