Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO opened at $71.12 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.