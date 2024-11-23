Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CFO Sravan Kumar Emany Sells 11,001 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on IRWD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 159,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.