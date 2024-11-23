Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CFO Sravan Kumar Emany Sells 11,001 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 159,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

