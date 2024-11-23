IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Declares — Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0183 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE IRS opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.28.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
