iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after buying an additional 2,129,220 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $598.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $455.41 and a 52-week high of $603.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.51. The company has a market cap of $516.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

