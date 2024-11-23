iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.44 and traded as high as $44.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF shares last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 98,560 shares trading hands.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESML. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,142,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 292,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.