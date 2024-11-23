iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.28 and traded as high as $26.55. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 7,953 shares.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

