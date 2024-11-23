iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.
About iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF
The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (IBCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade USD-denominated bonds excluding those issued by financial firms. The target maturity fund will terminate in 2023 by design.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.