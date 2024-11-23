iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 12,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 4,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF stock. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC owned 2.65% of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

