iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.62 and traded as high as $52.62. iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 2,076 shares traded.
iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63.
iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.