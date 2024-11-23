iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.62 and traded as high as $52.62. iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 2,076 shares traded.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

