iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

