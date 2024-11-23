iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.69, with a volume of 4866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $973.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

