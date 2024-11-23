iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after buying an additional 2,871,310 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after acquiring an additional 127,367 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,749,000 after acquiring an additional 144,223 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

