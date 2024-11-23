iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Stonebrook Private Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

