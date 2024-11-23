iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $43.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

