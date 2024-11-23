ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $53.09. 214 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78.

About ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

