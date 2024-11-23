iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $177.20 and a 52 week high of $242.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

